Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 Hudson's Bay Co
* Says new loan will mature in august 2021 and has an average interest rate fixed at approximately 4.3%
* Says additional proceeds will be used to reduce borrowings on company's revolving credit facility
* Hudson's Bay Co announces U.S. $400 million mortgage refinancing
* Net proceeds used to refinance existing mortgage and reduce outstanding revolving credit facility
* New loan will mature in august 2021 and has an average interest rate fixed at approximately 4.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.