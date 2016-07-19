July 19 Hudson's Bay Co

* Says new loan will mature in august 2021 and has an average interest rate fixed at approximately 4.3%

* Hudson's Bay Co announces U.S. $400 million mortgage refinancing

* New loan will mature in august 2021 and has an average interest rate fixed at approximately 4.3%