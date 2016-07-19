UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
July 19 Legacytexas Financial Group Inc
* LegacyTexas Financial Group reports record second quarter 2016 earnings of $23.2 million
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for quarter ended june 30, 2016 was $69.4 million, a $4.0 million increase from Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: