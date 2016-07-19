July 19 Bill Barrett Corp :

* Expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain of $25.0 million in q2 due to positive derivative positions

* For remainder of 2016, approximately 7,750 barrels per day of oil is hedged at an average wti price of $72.57 per barrel

* Sees q2 commodity price differentials to benchmark pricing before commodity derivative gains to approximate natural gas less $0.16 mcf versus nwpl

* Bill barrett corporation provides second quarter 2016 commodity price and derivatives update

* Sees q2 commodity price differentials to benchmark pricing before commodity derivative gains to approximate oil less $5.66 price per barrel versus wti

* Continues to realize lower oil price differentials as Denver-Julesburg and Uinta Basin infrastructure expands and local pricing improves