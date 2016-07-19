July 19 Fulton Financial Corp :

* Annualized net charge-offs for quarter ended june 30 were 0.10 percent of total average loans versus 0.20 percent for quarter ended march 31

* During q2 of 2016, recorded a $2.5 million provision for credit losses, compared to a $1.5 million provision for credit losses in Q1

* Fulton financial reports second quarter earnings of $40 million, or $0.23 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)