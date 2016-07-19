UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
July 19 Navient Corp :
* For the second-quarter 2016, GAAP net income was $125 million ($0.38 diluted earnings per share)
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Navient posts second quarter 2016 results
* Core earnings for the quarter were $154 million ($0.47 diluted earnings per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: