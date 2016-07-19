July 19 Navient Corp :

* For the second-quarter 2016, GAAP net income was $125 million ($0.38 diluted earnings per share)

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Navient posts second quarter 2016 results

* Core earnings for the quarter were $154 million ($0.47 diluted earnings per share)