UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
July 19 Auris Medical Holding Ag :
* Financing is in form of a 42-month loan bearing interest at a minimum rate of 9.55% per annum
* Entered into a loan facility agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc for up to $20 million in financing
* Auris Medical secures loan facility of up to $20 million
* Issued Hercules warrant to purchase up to 241,117 shares of company's common stock at an exercise price of $3.94 per share
* Terms include an initial interest-only period until June 30, 2017, which is extendable to march 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: