Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 Toro Co
* Elected Richard M. Olson to position of president and chief executive officer, effective November 1, 2016
* Current chairman and chief executive officer, Michael J. Hoffman, will continue to serve as chairman of board
* The Toro Company elects Richard M. Olson chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.