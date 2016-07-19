BRIEF-Group Lease says Q1 net profit 328.1 mln baht
Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht
July 19 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc :
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted operating revenues $906 million to $957 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted EBITDA $200 to $218 million
* Blackhawk announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 loss per share $0.20
* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to $391.2 million
* Q2 revenue view $183.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $2.47 to $2.66
* Sees 2016 adjusted operating revenues $906 million to $957 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $966.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Beginning Q3, will revise presentation of 2 non-GAAP measures, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share
