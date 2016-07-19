July 19 Nrg Energy Inc :

* Priced its offering of $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.625% senior notes due 2027

* Has priced its offering of $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of notes, an increase of $250 million over amount previously announced

* NRG Energy Inc upsizes and prices senior notes offering

* New notes mature on January 15, 2027