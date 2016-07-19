BRIEF-Group Lease says Q1 net profit 328.1 mln baht
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 19 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc :
* Net interest income for quarter ended june 30, 2016 increased to $75.0 million, compared to $73.9 million for q1 of 2016
* Increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per common share to be paid on aug. 26, 2016
* Anticipate improvement in future performance of non-prime consumer auto portfolio going forward
* Pnfp reports diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for 2q 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Q2 revenue $107.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly Shr Excluding Merger-Related charges, $0.75
* Q2 revenue view $104.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BEIJING, May 15 Real estate investment in China rose 9.3 percent in the first four months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed.