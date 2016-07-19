Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc :
* Under terms of agreement, greater media shareholders are expected to receive approximately $100 million in cash
* Beasley will refinance approximately $80 million of debt of greater media.
* In connection with acquisition, beasley will initially acquire 21 radio stations in seven markets including four new markets
* Beasley intends to divest certain radio stations in charlotte, nc to obtain fcc approval of proposed transaction
* Greater media shareholders are expected to receive approximately $25 million in shares of company's class a common stock
* Beasley broadcast group inc says transaction increases broadcast portfolio by approximately 40%
* Beasley intends to divest certain radio stations in charlotte, nc to obtain fcc approval of proposed transaction
* Beasley shareholders,greater media shareholders to hold approximately 81% and 19%, respectively, of beasley's outstanding shares
* Rockdale partners is acting as financial advisor to greater media and debevoise & plimpton llp is acting as its legal counsel
* Beasley broadcast group to acquire greater media, inc.
* Beasley broadcast group inc says intends to fund acquisition through borrowings under a new credit facility
* Shareholders of greater media will receive net cash proceeds from sale of its tower assets, estimated to be about $20 million
* Beasley broadcast group inc says RBC capital markets and u.s. Bank have provided committed financing in support of acquisition
* Transaction, which has been approved by boards of directors of both beasley and greater medi
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to beasley's operating results immediately upon closing
* Greater media shareholders will have right to appoint 1 member to beasley board which will expand size of board to nine members
* Beasley will initially also acquire three markets where company has existing operations
* RBC capital markets is acting as financial advisor to beasley broadcast group and Latham & Watkins Llp is acting as legal counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.