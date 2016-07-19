July 19 Heartland Banccorp :

* Heartland Banccorp earnings grow 10.1% to $2.0 million in 2q16 from 2Q15; declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.3910 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $1.26