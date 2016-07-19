Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc :
* Expect to see improvement in financial performance for second half of 2016 compared to first half of year
* Helix reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $107.3 million versus $166 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
