July 20 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

* Q4 net income per ads attributable to new oriental $0.27

* Not including impact from depreciation of renminbi against dollar, projected q1 revenue growth rate 18% to 22%

* New oriental announces results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended may 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $394.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $389.7 million

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $508.9 million to $527.3 million

* Q4 non-gaap net income per ads attributable to new oriental $0.29

Source text for Eikon: