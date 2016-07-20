July 20 Polaris Industries Inc:
* Polaris reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.09
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy2016 earnings per share $6.00 to $6.30
* Sees fy2016 sales down 2 percent
* Q2 sales $1.131 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.1 billion
* Motorcycle sales increased 23% during quarter
* Lowering and narrowing guidance range for full year 2016
earnings to $6.00 to $6.30 per diluted share
* Lowering and narrowing guidance range for full year 2016
total company sales in range of down 2% to flat for full year
2016.
* Sees 2016 global adjacent market sales up mid-teens
percent
* Sees 2016 ORV/Snowmobile sales down mid-single digits
percent; sees 2016 motorcycle sales up double-digits percent
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.26, revenue view $4.74
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)