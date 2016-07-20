July 20 Te Connectivity Ltd:
* TE Connectivity posts fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.08
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.19
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.19 from continuing operations
operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.17 to $1.23
* Sees fy2016 GAAP earnings per share $5.13 to $5.19
* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.10 to $1.16
* Sees Q4 2016 sales $3.25 billion to $3.45 billion
* Sees fy2016 sales up 11 percent
* Sees fy2016 sales $12.15 billion to $12.35 billion
* Q3 sales $3.12 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.13 billion
* For full year, reiterating adjusted EPS guidance
* For Q4, expect adjusted EPS of $1.17 to $1.23 on sales of
$3.25 billion to $3.45 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $3.13
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.98, revenue view $12.28
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TE Connectivity Ltd qtrly total company orders were $2.9
billion, up seven percent sequentially, excluding subcom
