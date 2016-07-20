July 20 Halliburton Co :
* Halliburton announces second quarter 2016 results
* Completion and production (C&P) revenue in Q2 of 2016 was
$2.1 billion, a decrease of $210 million, or 9%, from Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly revenue $3.84 billion, down 9 percent
* In eastern hemisphere, still seeing modest headwinds
around pricing and activity
* Expect to see a modest uptick in rig count during second
half of year in North America market
* "we believe North America market has turned"
* Recorded company-wide impairments and other charges in Q2
of 2016 of approximately $423 million, pre-tax
* During coming recovery, "plan to scale up our integrated
delivery platform by addressing our product line building blocks
one at a time"
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.14 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q2 loss per share $3.73 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "our activity outlook has not changed and our strategy is
working."
* Q2 revenue view $3.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Drilling and evaluation (D&E) revenue in Q2 of 2016 was
$1.7 billion, a decrease of $153 million, or 8%, from Q1 of 2016
* "have been successful in winning market share during
downturn" in the eastern hemisphere
* Aggregate impact of Q2 items is $3.1 billion, after-tax,
or $3.59 per diluted share
* $423 million, pre-tax charge in quarter related to
severance costs and asset impairments as company continued to
right-size its cost structure
* Included in $423 million charge was fair market value
adjustment, related to financing agreement co executed with
customer in Venezuela
