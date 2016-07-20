July 20 M&T Bank Corp
* Says net charge-offs of loans were $24 million during
recent quarter, compared with $21 million in Q2 of 2015
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.98
* Tangible equity per common share rose 13 pct to $66.95 at
recent quarter-end from $59.39 year earlier,was up 2 pct from
$65.65 at March 31, 2016.
* m&t bank corporation announces second quarter results
* Q2 operating earnings per share $2.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent
basis totaled $870 million in recent quarter, up 26 pct from
$689 million in Q2 of 2015
* Says Q2 provision for credit losses was $32 million in Q2
of 2016, compared with $30 million in year-earlier quarter
