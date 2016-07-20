July 20 Morgan Stanley :

* Morgan Stanley reports second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly dividend increased 33 percent to $0.20 per share; announced share repurchase of up to $3.5 billion through Q2 2017

* Quarterly compensation expense of $4.0 billion decreased from $4.4 billion a year ago

* Quarterly net revenues of $8.9 billion

* Quarterly equity sales and trading net revenues of $2.1 billion decreased from $2.3 billion a year ago

* Quarterly non-compensation expenses of $2.4 billion decreased from $2.6 billion a year ago

* Quarterly wealth management pre-tax margin was 22.5 percent versus 23 percent last year

* Quarterly fixed income & commodities sales and trading net revenues of $1.3 billion were consistent with prior year period

* Investment management reported assets under management at Q2-end $406 billion versus $405 billion at Q1 end

* Quarterly wealth management net revenues for current quarter were $3.8 billion compared with $3.9 billion a year ago

* Morgan Stanley's CEO Gorman says "results this quarter reflect solid performance in an improved but still fragile environment"

* Annualized return on average common equity was 8.3 percent in current quarter

* Quarterly institutional securities net revenues were $4.6 billion

* Excluding DVA in prior year quarter, quarterly net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $1.7 billion, or $0.79 per diluted share

* Q2 revenue view $8.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of June 30, tangible book value per share was $31.39 versus. $30.44 at Q1-end

* Morgan Stanley's CEO Gorman says in midst of market uncertainty, "continued our focus on prudent risk management and judicious expense control"

* As of June 30, pro forma fully phased-in common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was about 15.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: