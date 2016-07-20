July 20 Stepan Co:
* Stepan reports record second quarter and first half
earnings
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.31
* Q2 earnings per share $1.21
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters
* Effect of foreign currency translation negatively impacted
net income by $0.03 per diluted share, versus prior year
* Qtrly net sales $454.6 million versus $452.4 million
* Higher sales volume in Q2 offset lower selling prices and
negative impact of foreign currency translation
* Costs due to planned shutdown of Germany plant, higher
depreciation costs, lower china construction activity to
negatively impact balance of 2016
