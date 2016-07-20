July 20 St. Jude Medical Inc
* Total crm sales were $395 million for q2 of 2016, an 8
percent decline compared with Q2 of 2015
* Qtrly international sales increased 10 percent as
reported, or 7 percent on a comparable constant currency basis
* St. Jude medical reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.06
* Q2 earnings per share $0.83
* Q2 sales $1.562 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.55 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Total cardiovascular sales were $319 million for Q2 of
2016, an increase of 1 percent compared to prior year quarter
* Due to planned merger with Abbott, St. Jude Medical is
withdrawing financial guidance for fiscal year 2016
