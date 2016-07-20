July 20 Abbott Laboratories
* Q2 total diagnostics sales $1,226 million versus $1,177
million last year
* Q2 total vascular sales $ 782 million versus. $722 million
last year
* Excluding impact of Venezuelan operations, emerging market
sales would have increased 4.8% on reported basis, 12.4% on
operational basis in Q2
* Abbott reports Second-Quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 from continuing
operations
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.40 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.14 to $2.24
from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.26 to $1.36 from
continuing operations
* Q2 sales $5.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.24 billion
* Q2 total nutrition sales $1,740 million versus. $1,717
million last year
* Q2 total pediatric sales $ 972 million versus. $968
million last year
* Excluding impact of Venezuelan operations, worldwide
nutrition sales would have increased 3.3 percent on reported
basis,6.2 percent on operational basis
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.20, revenue view $20.90
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)