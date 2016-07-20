July 20 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :
* Q2 revenue challenges included lower-than-anticipated bulk
volumes, wildfires in Northern Alberta, strengthened Canadian
dollar
* Q2 earnings per share view C$2.01, revenue view C$1.46
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CP reports Q2 2016 diluted earnings per share of $2.15;
adjusted diluted EPS of $2.05
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$2.05
* Q2 earnings per share C$2.15
* Q2 revenue fell 12 percent to C$1.45 billion
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd qtrly operating ratio
increased 110 basis points to 62 percent from 60.9 percent
