July 20 Tractor Supply Co sees 2016 comparable
store sales 2.5% - 3.5%
* Tractor supply company reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.16
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.85 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.85 billion
* Tractor Supply qtrly comparable store sales decreased 0.5%
* Anthony crudele has notified company that he plans to
retire from his position as executive vice president, chief
financial officer
* Tractor Supply Co says "also do not anticipate that a
significant shift in sales will come into third quarter"
* Sees 2016 net sales $6.8 billion - $6.9 billion
* Sees 2016 comparable store sales growth 2.5% - 3.5%
* Sees 2016 earnings per diluted share $3.35 - $3.40
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $230 million - $250 million
* Kurt D. Barton will succeed Mr. Crudele as senior vice
president, chief financial officer and treasurer
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.38, revenue view $6.84
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: