July 20 Graco Inc :
* Qtrly diluted eps $0.89
* Graco reports second quarter results
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.89
* Qtrly net sales $ 348.1 million versus $ 335.5 million
* "modest first half organic growth has resulted in a
reduction in our full-year outlook for 2016"
* Graco inc says anticipate americas will grow low single
digits for full year 2016
* Raising full-year outlook for emea region to low-to-mid
single-digit growth
* Full-Year outlook for asia pacific region remains intact
at low single digits
* Graco inc says "strong headwinds in our process segment
are expected to persist into second half of year"
