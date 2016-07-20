July 20 Badger Meter Inc :

* Badger Meter Inc says gross profit margin was 37.9% in q2 of 2016, compared to 35.5% for same quarter last year

* Badger meter reports record second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 sales $103.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says higher q2 municipal water product sales more than offset lower sales of flow instrumentation products

* Says sales of flow instrumentation products continued to be impacted by softness in industrial markets company serves