July 20 Newmont Mining Corp :

* Qtrly gold CAS $637 per ounce compared to $642 per ounce in prior year quarter

* Produced 1.3 million ounces,38,000 tonnes of attributable gold,copper, respectively, compared to 1.2 million ounces,42,000 tonnes in prior year quarter

* Qtrly reported copper cas of $1.21 per pound unchanged from prior year quarter

* Attributable copper production is expected to be between 40,000 and 60,000 tonnes in 2016

* Attributable copper production is expected to be between 40,000 and 65,000 tonnes in 2017 and 2018

* Attributable gold production is expected to increase from between 4.7 and 5 million ounces in 2016 to between 4.9 and 5.4 million ounces in 2017

* Gold cas is expected to be between $630 and $680 per ounce in 2016

* Copper cas is expected to be between $1.80 and $2.00 per pound in 2016 and 2017

* Copper aisc is expected to average between $2.20 and $2.40 per pound in 2016

* Copper aisc is expected to increase to between $2.75 and $2.95 per pound in 2018

* Company remains on track to repay $800 million to $1.3 billion of debt between 2016 and 2018

* Newmont announces second quarter operating and financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 revenue $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.92 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly aisc was $876 per ounce and $1.53 per pound, respectively, compared to $909 per ounce and $1.61 per pound in prior year quarter

* Average net realized gold price was $1,260 per ounce compared with $1,179 per ounce in prior year quarter

* Qtry average net realized copper price was $1.94 per pound compared with $2.41 per pound in prior year quarter

* Attributable gold production is expected to remain stable at between 4.5 and 5.0 million ounces through 2020

* 2016 capital is expected to be between $1.1 and $1.3 billion including between $650 and $700 million of sustaining capital

* Sustaining capital is expected to increase to between $800 and $900 million in 2017

* Company expects approximately $260 to $280 million of interest expense in 2016