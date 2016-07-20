July 20 Sallie Mae :

* Qtrly private education loan provision for loan losses of $42 million, up from $15 million

* Qtrly net interest income of $213 million, up 26 percent

* Sees 2016 full-year private education loan originations of $4.6 billion

* Qtrly private education loan portfolio grows 32 percent from year-ago quarter to $12.2 billion

* Qtrly delinquencies as a percentage of private education loans in repayment were 2.1 percent, up from 1.7 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly private education loan originations of $423 million, up 10 percent

* Reports Second-Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 full-year diluted core earnings per share between $.51 and $.52

* Qtrly loans in forbearance were 2.9 percent of private education loans in repayment and forbearance, down from 5.7 percent

* Sees 2016 full-year operating efficiency ratio improvement of 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)