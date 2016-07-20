July 20 BancorpSouth Inc :
* Bancorpsouth announces second quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.39 excluding items
* Says net interest revenue was $112.3 million for q2 of
2016, an increase of 4.7 percent
* Bancorpsouth inc says qtrly provision for credit losses of
$2.0 million, compared to a negative provision of $5.0 million
for q2 of 2015
