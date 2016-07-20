July 20 Hancock Holding Co :

* Says net interest income (te) for q2 of 2016 was $171.2 million, up $3.0 million from q1 of 2016

* Says reported net interest margin (te) was 3.25% for q2 of 2016, up 2 bps from q1 of 2016

* Qtrly total allowance for loan losses was $226.1 million at june 30, 2016, up $8.3 million from march 31, 2016

* "while we expect additional charge-offs in (energy)portfolio, we continue to believe impact on company of energy cycle will be manageable"

* Hancock reports second quarter 2016 e.p.s. Of $.59

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* At June 30, 2016, loans to energy industry totaled $1.48 billion, or 9% of total loans

* At quarter end, energy portfolio decreased approximately $153 million linked-quarter and is comprised of credits to both e&p and support sectors