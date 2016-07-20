July 20 Hancock Holding Co :
* Says net interest income (te) for q2 of 2016 was $171.2
million, up $3.0 million from q1 of 2016
* Says reported net interest margin (te) was 3.25% for q2 of
2016, up 2 bps from q1 of 2016
* Qtrly total allowance for loan losses was $226.1 million
at june 30, 2016, up $8.3 million from march 31, 2016
* "while we expect additional charge-offs in
(energy)portfolio, we continue to believe impact on company of
energy cycle will be manageable"
* Hancock reports second quarter 2016 e.p.s. Of $.59
* Q2 earnings per share $0.59
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* At June 30, 2016, loans to energy industry totaled $1.48
billion, or 9% of total loans
* At quarter end, energy portfolio decreased approximately
$153 million linked-quarter and is comprised of credits to both
e&p and support sectors
