July 20 Packaging Corp Of America :

* Qtrly containerboard production was 926,000 tons

* Qtrly containerboard inventory was flat compared to end of q1 of 2016 and end of q2 of 2015

* Packaging Corporation Of America reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $1.30

* Q2 sales $1.42 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.46 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.23 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track to close acquisition of Timbar later in q3

* Looking ahead to q3, expect higher containerboard, corrugated products and white paper shipments

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)