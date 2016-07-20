July 20 Valmont Industries Inc
* "See continued downward pressure in irrigation market"
* Valmont industries inc says "we see continued downward
pressure in irrigation market"
* "Restructuring activities will affect energy and mining
and coatings segments."
* Reports second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $1.85
* Q2 revenue $640.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $648.5
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.31 to $6.49
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "We do not expect a significant short-term improvement in
our end markets"
* "Long-term, our outlook is quite positive due to strong
inherent drivers in infrastructure and agriculture markets."
* Guidance of earnings per share between $6.31 and $6.49 in
2016 takes into account some margin pressure in second half"
