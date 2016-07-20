July 20 Valmont Industries Inc

* "See continued downward pressure in irrigation market"

* Valmont industries inc says "we see continued downward pressure in irrigation market"

* "Restructuring activities will affect energy and mining and coatings segments."

* Reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $1.85

* Q2 revenue $640.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $648.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.31 to $6.49

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "We do not expect a significant short-term improvement in our end markets"

* "Long-term, our outlook is quite positive due to strong inherent drivers in infrastructure and agriculture markets."

* Guidance of earnings per share between $6.31 and $6.49 in 2016 takes into account some margin pressure in second half" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: