July 21 D.R. Horton Inc Says "Remain Focused On Growing Our Revenues And Pre-Tax Profits At A Double-Digit Annual Pace"

* Qtrly net sales orders increased 14% in value to $3.4 billion and 13% in homes to 11,714

* Qtrly sales order backlog increased 17% in value to $4.4 billion and 15% in homes to 14,670

* D.R. Horton inc says homebuilding revenue for Q3 of fiscal 2016 increased 9% to $3.1 billion from $2.9 billion in same quarter of fiscal 2015

* D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, reports fiscal 2016 third quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

