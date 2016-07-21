July 21 D.R. Horton Inc Says "Remain Focused On
Growing Our Revenues And Pre-Tax Profits At A Double-Digit
Annual Pace"
* Qtrly net sales orders increased 14% in value to $3.4
billion and 13% in homes to 11,714
* Qtrly sales order backlog increased 17% in value to $4.4
billion and 15% in homes to 14,670
* Qtrly sales order backlog increased 17% in value to $4.4
billion and 15% in homes to 14,670
* D.R. Horton inc says homebuilding revenue for Q3 of fiscal
2016 increased 9% to $3.1 billion from $2.9 billion in same
quarter of fiscal 2015
* Homebuilding revenue for Q3 of fiscal 2016 increased 9% to
$3.1 billion from $2.9 billion in same quarter of fiscal 2015
* D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, reports fiscal 2016
third quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.08
per share
* Q3 earnings per share $0.66
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Tax profits at a double-digit annual pace"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)