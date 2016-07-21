July 21 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc;

* Qtrly Dunkin' Donuts U.S. Comparable store sales growth of 0.5%

* Says updating our revenue growth target for 2016 to three to five percent from four to six percent

* Qtrly Baskin-Robbins U.S. Comparable store sales growth of 0.6%

* Says reaffirming all of our other targets for our 2016 performance

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.30per share

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.02 to $2.08

* Anticipate that by end of year, we will have fewer than 5 company-owned stores remaining in dallas market

* Q2 revenue view $219.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dunkin' brands reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fewer than 5 company-owned stores remaining by end of year

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.20 to $2.22

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.21, revenue view $855.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $216.3 million versus $211.4 million