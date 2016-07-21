July 21 Encana Corp:
* Encana delivers significant efficiency improvements with
strong second quarter results
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 loss per share $0.71
* Encana Corp qtrly cash flow per share $0.21
* Expect to use proceeds from announced divestitures to
strengthen balance sheet and modestly increase 2016 capital
program
* Anticipate additional activity to deliver about 13,000
boe/d of production from core four assets in q4
* Co is increasing 2016 production guidance and expects q4
exit production decline from core four assets to be cut from 10
percent to five percent
* Encana Corp says Gordondale and DJ Basin divestitures are
expected to close by end of July delivering proceeds of
approximately $1.1 billion
* Expects full-year benefit of transportation-related cost
savings to be even greater in 2017
* Has 300 mmcf/d of expected 2017 natural gas production
hedged under 3-way options, 350 mmcf/d using nymex fixed price
contracts for q1 2017
* About 15,500 bbls/d of expected 2017 crude and condensate
hedged using WTI fixed price contracts at an average price of
$49.49 per bbl
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "Adding 50 percent more drilling and completions activity
to our 2016 program"
* Re-investing savings from continued capital efficiency
improvements and expects to use portion of proceeds from
Gordondale and DJ Basin divestitures to increase 2016 capital
program by $200 million
* Anticipate additional activity to deliver between 30,000
to 35,000 boe/d in 2017, of which about 75 percent will be
liquids
* Lowering guidance for transportation, processing and
operating costs by $100 million for year
* As at June 30, 2016, co has hedged about 78 percent of
remaining expected 2016 oil and condensate production at average
price of $55.91/bbl
* Core four assets contributed 268,300 boe/d or
approximately 73 percent of total q2 production of 368,300 boe/d
* Qtrly total liquids production averaged 132,000 barrels
per day (bbls/d), natural gas production averaged 1.4 billion
cubic feet per day (bcf/d)
* As at June 30 , hedged 86 percent of expected natural gas
production at an average price of $2.63 per thousand cubic feet
