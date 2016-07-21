July 21 Dish Network Corp:
* Dish Network reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.88
* Q2 revenue $3.84 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.85 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters
* Says closed Q2 with 13.593 mln pay-TV subscribers,
compared to 13.932 million pay-TV subscribers at end of Q2 2015
* Q2 pay-TV subscriber churn rate was 1.96 percent versus
1.71 percent for q2 2015
* In Q2, dish activated about 527,000 gross new pay-TV
subscribers compared to about 638,000 gross new pay-TV
subscribers in prior year
* Pay-TV ARPU for q2 totaled $89.98, compared to Q2 2015
pay-TV ARPU of $87.91
* Lost approximately 15,000 net broadband subscribers in q2,
bringing its broadband subscriber base to approximately 613,000
