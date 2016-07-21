July 21 Snap-on Inc
* Snap-on announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $2.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.23 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q2 sales $872.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $876.7 million
* Says expect that capital expenditures in 2016 will be in a
range of $80 million to $90 million
* Snap-on also continues to anticipate that its full year
2016 effective income tax rate will be comparable to its 2015
full year rate
* Expects to make continued progress in 2016 along its
defined runways for coherent growth,leveraging capabilities
* FY2016 earnings per share view $9.01, revenue view $3.48
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $857.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
