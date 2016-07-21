July 21 Insteel Industries Inc
* Insteel Industries reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.71
* Q3 sales $115.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 results favorably impacted by widening spreads between
selling prices and raw material costs
* "We expect strong results for our fiscal Q4 driven by
favorable conditions in our construction end-markets"
* Q3 results also helped by increase in shipments and lower
conversion costs relative to prior year quarter
