July 21 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp
* BNY Mellon reports second quarter earnings of $825 million
or $0.75 per common share
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.76
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly provision for credit losses was a credit of $9
million
* Says net long-term outflows of $5 billion in 2Q 16 were
driven by index investments
* Q2 interest revenue down $12 million driven by negative
impact of interest rate hedging activities, higher premium
amortization adjustments
* Qtrly total revenue was $3.8 billion, a decrease of 3%, or
2% on an adjusted basis
* Announces capital plan that includes share repurchases of
up to $2.7 billion, and about 12 percent increase in quarterly
dividend
* Says aum of $1.66 trillion at quarter-end decreased 2%
reflecting net outflows primarily in 2015
* Says net short-term inflows totaled $4 billion in 2q16
* Q2 revenue view $3.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)