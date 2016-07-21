July 21 Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest Airlines reports record quarterly profit
* Quarterly earnings per share $1.19 excluding items
* Quarterly earnings per share $1.28
* Quarterly revenue $5.4 billion
* Qtrly load factor 85.6% versus 84.6%
* Q3 2016 economic fuel costs are estimated to be
approximately $2.05 per gallon
* Southwest airlines co qtrly rpm 32.71 billion versus
30.86 billion last year
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $5.41
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* With previously announced decision to accelerate
retirement of classic fleet to no later than Q3 2017, no longer
anticipates significant retirements between 2018 and 2023
* Southwest Airlines co says firm deliveries previously
scheduled between 2019 and 2022 were deferred to 2023 through
2025 in restructured order book
* Southwest airlines co sees Q3 RASM to decline in the three
to four percent range, compared with third quarter 2015 RASM
* Continues to plan to end this year with 723 aircraft in
fleet
* In light of current revenue environment, continues to
evaluate future capacity growth with focus on growing profitably
* Southwest Airlines co says expects Q3 2016 RASM to decline
in three to four percent range
* Says expects its Q3 2016 and annual 2016 unit costs to
increase approximately two percent, and approximately one
percent, respectively, as compared with same year-ago periods
* Intends to repurchase additional $250 million of common
stock under an ASR program expected to be launched soon (Q3 2016
ASR program)
* Southwest airlines co qtrly ASM 38.23 billion, up 4.8
percent
* In light of current revenue environment, continues to
evaluate future capacity growth with a focus on growing
prudently and profitably
* Intends to repurchase additional $250 million of stock
under an asr program expected to be launched soon (Q3 2016 ASR
program)
* Subsequent to launch of Q3 2016 ASR program, will have
$1.25 billion remaining under its existing $2.0 billion share
repurchase program
* With decision to accelerate retirement of classic fleet to
no later than Q3 2017, no longer sees "significant retirements"
from 2018-2023
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)