BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Quest Diagnostics Inc
* Quest diagnostics reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.37
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.34
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.91 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion
* Updates full-year reported EPS guidance and maintains full year adjusted outlook
* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.02 to $5.17 excluding items
* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $4.18 to $4.33
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $5.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $7.47 billion to $7.54 billion
* Full-year 2016 revenue view $7.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full-year 2016 capital expenditures to be between $250 million and $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
