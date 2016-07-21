UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
July 21 Citizens Financial Group Inc
* Reports second quarter net income of $243 million; diluted eps of $0.46 up 31% from second quarter 2015
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $1.3 billion
* Says Q2 provision for credit losses of $90 million increased $13 million from last year
* Qtrly net interest income of $923 million was up $19 million from Q1
* Qtrly net interest margin of 2.84% compares with 2.86% in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
