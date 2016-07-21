UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
July 21 Huntington Bancshares Inc
* Huntington Bancshares incorporated reports 2016 second quarter net income of $175 million and earnings per common share of $0.19
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19
* Q2 revenue rose 1 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Goals for full-year 2016 performance remain consistent with long-term financial goals of 4-6% revenue growth
* Anticipate NCOS will remain below our long-term normalized range of 35 to 55 basis points for fy
* Sees asset quality metrics expected to remain near current levels in 2016
* Q2 provision for credit losses 24,5 million versus $20.4 million last year
* Says Q2 net charge-offs declined to 0.13% of average loans and leases, down from 0.21% last year
* "we continue to expect growth in our regional economy"
* Q2 fte net interest income $516 million versus $498.6 million
* Says tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.96% at june 30, 2016, up 4 basis points from a year ago
* Says common equity tier 1 (cet1) risk-based capital ratio was 9.80% at june 30, 2016, up from 9.65% a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
