July 21 Benchmark Electronics Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26

* Benchmark electronics reports second quarter results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 revenue $579 million versus i/b/e/s view $582.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33 to $0.38 excluding items

* Sees Q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.28 to $0.33

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $570 million to $600 million

* Qtrly new program bookings were $105 to $130 million

* Projects new program bookings for Q2 to result in annualized revenue of $105 to $130 million when fully launched in next 12-18 months

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $600.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S