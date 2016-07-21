BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Benchmark Electronics Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26
* Benchmark electronics reports second quarter results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 revenue $579 million versus i/b/e/s view $582.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33 to $0.38 excluding items
* Sees Q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.28 to $0.33
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $570 million to $600 million
* Qtrly new program bookings were $105 to $130 million
* Projects new program bookings for Q2 to result in annualized revenue of $105 to $130 million when fully launched in next 12-18 months
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $600.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.