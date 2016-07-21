BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Pool Corp :
* Pool corporation reports record second quarter results and updates 2016 earnings guidance range
* Q2 earnings per share $1.98
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.30 to $3.45
* Q2 sales $918.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $904.8 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
