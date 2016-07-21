BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc :
* Company affirms commitment to continued strong capital return programs
* Confirms full year financial targets at upper end of 3% to 4% organic revenue
* Confirms full year financial targets at 50 basis points or better of operating margin expansion
* Interpublic announces second quarter and first half 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $1.92 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.93 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.38
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Confirms full year financial targets at upper end of 3% to 4% organic revenue growth
* Q2 organic revenue increase of 3.7%
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $7.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.