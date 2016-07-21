July 21 Camtek Ltd:

* Camtek announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Sees Q3 revenue $27.5 million to $29 million

* Qtrly revenues of $27.3 million, up 7% year over year

* Sees continued revenue growth, reaching level of between $27.5-$29 million. This is in line with Co's outlook for rest of year

* Says "targeting year on year double-digit growth in our semiconductor business"