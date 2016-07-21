BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Camtek Ltd:
* Camtek announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Sees Q3 revenue $27.5 million to $29 million
* Qtrly revenues of $27.3 million, up 7% year over year
* Sees continued revenue growth, reaching level of between $27.5-$29 million. This is in line with Co's outlook for rest of year
* Says "targeting year on year double-digit growth in our semiconductor business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.