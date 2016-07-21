BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Lawson Products Inc:
* Lawson products reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 sales $69.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $71.1 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $278.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect rep growth to moderate in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.