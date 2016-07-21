BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Manpowergroup Inc
* ManpowerGroup reports 2nd quarter and first half 2016 results
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $1.66 to $1.74
* Q2 earnings per share $1.60
* Q2 revenue $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.06 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 eps outlook includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 3 cents
* Financial results in quarter impacted by stronger U.S. dollar relative to several foreign currencies compared to prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
