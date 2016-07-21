UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
July 21 MasterCard Inc :
* MasterCard announces acquisition of Vocalink
* MasterCard expects transaction to be dilutive for up to 24 months after deal closes.
* Vocalink's existing shareholders have potential for an earn-out of up to an additional £169 million
* Mastercard inc says upon closing of transaction, Yates will join MasterCard management committee
* If deal closes in early 2017, company currently estimates transaction would be 5 cents dilutive to each of 2017 and 2018 earnings per share.
* Mastercard inc says deal valued at about £700 million
* To acquire 92.4 percent of Vocalink holdings limited
* Under agreement, a majority of Vocalink's shareholders will retain 7.6 percent ownership for at least three years
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F